Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against LandPro Equipment, Deere & Company and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Golkow Hessel LLC on behalf of Jenna Walters and Matthew Walters, who claims that he was injured by a defective John Deere tractor manufactured and distributed by the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01745, Walters et al v. Landpro Equipment, LLC.

Pennsylvania

May 05, 2023, 4:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Jenna Walters

Matthew Walters

Plaintiffs

Golkow Hessel LLC

defendants

Landpro Equipment, LLC

defendant counsels

Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims