Norris McLaughlin filed a lawsuit against the U.S. federal government Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court seeking a hearing concerning a petition for alien relative. The suit was brought on behalf of a U.S. citizen who contends that the government has failed to make a determination regarding the status of his wife, a Belarus resident whom he married last year. The case is 2:22-cv-04245, Walter v. Renaud et al.

October 24, 2022, 2:14 PM