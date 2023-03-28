Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Otis Elevator, a manufacturer of elevators, escalators and moving walkways, to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Marie A. Mattox on behalf of a former Otis Elevator employee who claims that he was terminated in retaliation for reporting allegedly unlawful employment practices. The case is 4:23-cv-00122, Walter Raleigh Council v. Otis Elevator Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 28, 2023, 3:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Walter Raleigh Council

defendants

Otis Elevator Company

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation