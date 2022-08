New Suit - Contract

Miller Nash Graham & Dunn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Oregon District Court on behalf of Walter E. Nelson Co. The suit brings claims against Kerrtas Marketing LLC and other defendants for failing to supply $1 million worth of nitrile gloves. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01237, Walter E. Nelson Co. v. Acker et al.

August 23, 2022, 7:05 AM