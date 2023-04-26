New Suit

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc. sued Florida Gov. Ronald D. DeSantis and other state officials on Wednesday in Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit accuses the DeSantis administration of orchestrating a ‘targeted campaign of government harassment’ against Disney in retaliation for the company’s declaration of opposition to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law passed in 2022. The complaint cites a move by the Florida oversight board to cancel Disney’s development contracts, which ‘laid the foundation’ for billions of investment dollars. The suit was filed by O’Melveny & Myers; Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; and Losey PLLC. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00163, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc. v. Desantis et al.

April 26, 2023, 2:34 PM

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc.

Losey Pllc - Orlando Fl

Brian Aungst, Jr.

Bridget Ziegler

John Classe

Martin Garcia

Meredith Ivey

Michael Sasso

Ron Peri

Ronald D Desantis

