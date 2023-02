New Suit - Employment

The U.S. Department of Labor filed an employment lawsuit against Antonia's Pizzeria and Lee Sotiropoulos on Thursday in Maine District Court. The suit seeks to enjoin the defendants from using bribery or threats of retaliation to prevent employees from cooperating with a DOL investigation into potential wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00064, Walsh v. Antonia's Inc. et al.

February 16, 2023, 6:55 PM