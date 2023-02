New Suit - Employment

The U.S. Department of Labor filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Aging With Care Inc. and Amber Haq on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to pay overtime wages and reimburse travel expenses. The case is 2:23-cv-00654, Walsh v. Aging With Care Inc. et al.

February 21, 2023, 12:50 PM