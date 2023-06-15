New Suit - Product Liability

Ford Motor Co. was sued Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over an allegedly defective product. The court action was brought by the Cooper Firm and Moraitakis & Kushel on behalf of John Grant Walraven and Julie Walraven. According to the complaint, the seat heater in the plaintiffs’ 2018 Ford Edge heated to a dangerous temperature, burning John Grant Walraven. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00124, Walraven et al v. Ford Motor Company.

June 15, 2023, 9:36 AM

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product