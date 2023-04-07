New Suit

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and other defendants were sued Thursday in Arkansas Eastern District Court challenging a federal agency decision. The court action, over the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020, was brought by Brett D. Watson and the Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of the Iowa Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, Jon Moss and Bill Walmsley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00081, Walmsley et al v. Federal Trade Commission et al.

Government

April 07, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Bill Walmsley

Iowa Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association

Jon Moss

Plaintiffs

Pacific Legal Foundation

Attorney At Law

defendants

Federal Trade Commission

Adolpho Birch

Alvaro Bedoya

Bill Thomason

Charles Scheeler

Christine S Wilson

DG Van Clief

Ellen McClain

Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority

Joseph De Francis

Leonard Coleman

Lina M Khan

Rebecca Kelly Slaughter

Steve Beshear

Susan Stover

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision