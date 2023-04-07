The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and other defendants were sued Thursday in Arkansas Eastern District Court challenging a federal agency decision. The court action, over the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020, was brought by Brett D. Watson and the Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of the Iowa Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, Jon Moss and Bill Walmsley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00081, Walmsley et al v. Federal Trade Commission et al.
Government
April 07, 2023, 3:56 PM