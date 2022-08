New Suit - Contract

Walmart filed an interpleader lawsuit against Drip Capital, Seaich Card and Souvenir Corp. and SouthStar Financial on Friday in Utah District Court. The suit, filed by Hall & Evans, seeks to resolve competing claims to funds in a vendor account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:22-cv-00545, Walmart v. Drip Capital et al.