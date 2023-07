New Suit

Walmart filed a motion to dismiss arbitration Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by Mehaffy Weber, targets David R. Pete. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00251, Walmart Stores Texas, LLC v. Pete.

July 03, 2023, 4:00 PM

Walmart Stores Texas, LLC

Mehaffyweber

David R. Pete

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment