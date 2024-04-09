Walmart Secures Dismissal of Drug Investigation Disclosure C...

News From Law.com

Securities claims related to Walmart's disclosures about the scope of a Controlled Substances Act investigation by the Department of Justice have been dismissed. A Delaware federal court ruled on Thursday that Walmart, which operates around 5,000 pharmacies, didn't have an obligation to disclose an investigation into its pharmacy dispensing practices because the existence of an investigation on its own isn't a liability that needs to be laid out for investors.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 09, 2024, 5:46 PM

