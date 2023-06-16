New Suit - Contract

Walmart filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Merrick Garland, Tae Johnson and other defendants Friday in Georgia Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Jones Day, seeks injunctive relief for Walmart to be excluded from adjudication regarding an ICE investigation for findings of over 11,000 cases of employment paperwork violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00040, Walmart Inc. v. King.

June 16, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Walmart Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jones Day

defendants

James Mchenry

Jean King

Merrick Garland

Tae Johnson

United States of America

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision