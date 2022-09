Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Barber Law Firm on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Rogers Electric Service to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Mitchell Williams on behalf of Walmart, accuses the defendant of failing to properly install a generator to provide backup electricity after the power was knocked out by a hurricane. The case is 5:22-cv-05200, Walmart Inc. et al. v. Rogers Electric Service Corp. et al.