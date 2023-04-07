Walmart sued Capital One Financial on Friday in New York Southern District Court in connection with a contract for Capital One to issue Walmart-branded credit cards. The suit, filed by Boies Schiller Flexner, seeks declaratory judgment of Walmart's right to terminate the contract as a result of the bank's alleged failure to satisfy various customer service requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02942, Walmart Inc. et al v. Capital One, National Association.
Banking & Financial Services
April 07, 2023, 8:51 PM