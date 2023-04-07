New Suit - Contract

Walmart sued Capital One Financial on Friday in New York Southern District Court in connection with a contract for Capital One to issue Walmart-branded credit cards. The suit, filed by Boies Schiller Flexner, seeks declaratory judgment of Walmart's right to terminate the contract as a result of the bank's alleged failure to satisfy various customer service requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02942, Walmart Inc. et al v. Capital One, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

Wal-Mart Stores Texas, LLC

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Walmart Inc.

Wal-Mart Louisiana, LLC

Wal-Mart Puerto Rico, Inc.

Wal-Mart Stores Arkansas, LLC

Walmart Apollo, LLC

Plaintiffs

Boies Schiller Flexner

defendants

Capital One, National Association

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract