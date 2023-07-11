New Suit - Employment

New York University and Joseph Hayes were sued on Monday in New York Southern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Harding Mazzotti LLP on behalf of a remote projects officer/grants specialist who contends that she was wrongfully terminated and subjected to daily degrading remarks about African Americans via Zoom calls with her direct manager. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05915, Walls v. New York University et al.

Education

July 11, 2023, 5:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Shamaah Walls

Plaintiffs

Martin Harding & Mazzotti

defendants

New York University

Joseph Hayes

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination