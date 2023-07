New Suit

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The court action, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a fire, was brought by Barrett Law on behalf of Deborah Walls and Phillip Walls. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00245, Walls et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 8:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Deborah Walls

Phillip Walls

Barrett Law, PLLC

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute