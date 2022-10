New Suit - Biometric Privacy

Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electronics America were slapped with a petition to compel arbitration Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The petition was brought by Labaton Sucharow and other counsel on behalf of approximately 50,000 Samsung Galaxy users seeking to arbitrate underlying biometric privacy claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05506, Wallrich et al v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc. et al.