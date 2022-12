Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at FordHarrison on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Madison Health and Rehabilitation to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by the Moore Law Office on behalf of Tasha Walling. The case is 1:22-cv-00270, Walling v. Madison Health and Rehabilitation.

Health Care

December 24, 2022, 8:39 AM