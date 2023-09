Who Got The Work

Emory D. Moore Jr. and Michael Dauphinais of Honigman have entered appearances for medical device and aerospace manufacturer Tecomet Inc. in a pending collective employment action. The case, for claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act, was filed July 28 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Walcheske & Luzi. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brett H. Ludwig, is 2:23-cv-01005, Wallin v. Tecomet Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 19, 2023, 8:10 AM

Joseph Wallin

Walcheske & Luzi LLC

Tecomet Inc

Honigman

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations