Who Got The Work

Jennifer Monrose Moore and Marielly Abzun of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Publix Super Markets in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The suit was filed July 8 in Florida Southern District Court by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of a former employee for the supermarket chain. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 0:22-cv-61280, Waller v. Publix Super Markets Inc.