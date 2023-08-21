Who Got The Work

Russell D. Cawyer and Lanie Nichole Bennett of Kelly Hart & Hallman have stepped in to defend Jet Specialty Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed July 6 in Texas Western District Court by the Space City Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who contends she was not paid as much as her male counterparts for doing the same work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Counts, is 7:23-cv-00121, Waller v. Jet Specialty, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 21, 2023, 11:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Waller

Plaintiffs

Space City Law Firm

defendants

Jet Specialty, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kelly Hart & Hallman

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination