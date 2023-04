Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Rice on Monday removed a consumer class action against Henkel Corp. to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Harvath Law Group, alleges that the defendant's 88 oz. container of 'All' laundry detergent does not contain enough detergent for '58 loads' as advertised. The case is 4:23-cv-00486, Waller v. Henkel Corp.

Missouri

April 17, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Valerie Waller

Plaintiffs

Harvath Law Group LLC

defendants

Does 1 through 10

Henkel Corporation

defendant counsels

Lewis Rice

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct