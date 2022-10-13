New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Nabisco and its parent company Mondelez International were hit with a false advertising class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Fox Law, alleges that the cornstarch in Wheat Thins is a 'refined grain,' and therefore Wheat Thins are not made with '100% whole grains' as promised on the packaging. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06033, Wallenstein et al. v. Mondelez International Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 13, 2022, 12:55 PM