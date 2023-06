Removed To Federal Court

Food distributor Sysco removed a wrongful termination lawsuit to Missouri Eastern District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Derald L. Gab on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was terminated due to his disability. The defendant is represented by Jackson Lewis. The case is 4:23-cv-00842, Wallace v. Sysco Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 30, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Marvin Wallace

defendants

Sysco Corporation

defendant counsels

Adam D. Hirtz

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA