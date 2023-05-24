New Suit - Employment

Kroger and its subsidiary Smith's Food & Drug Centers Inc., doing business as Fry’s Food and Drug, were sued Wednesday in Arizona District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Yen, Pilch, Robaina & Kresin on behalf of a former cashier who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking disability accommodations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00917, Wallace v. Kroger Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 24, 2023, 8:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Sharon Wallace

Plaintiffs

Yen Pilch Robaina & Kresin Plc - Phoenix

defendants

Kroger Company

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Incorporated

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA