Kroger and its subsidiary Smith's Food & Drug Centers Inc., doing business as Fry’s Food and Drug, were sued Wednesday in Arizona District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Yen, Pilch, Robaina & Kresin on behalf of a former cashier who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking disability accommodations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00917, Wallace v. Kroger Company et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 24, 2023, 8:31 PM