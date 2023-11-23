Who Got The Work

Peter O. Hughes and Jessica H. Thomas of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for KPMG, the tax audit and advisory firm headquartered in the Netherlands, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Oct. 9 in Georgia Northern District Court by Lucas & Leon on behalf of a change management associate who contends that he was forced to resign after the human resources department failed to act in connection with claims of use of derogatory words by the plaintiff's colleague. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 1:23-cv-04598, Wallace v. KPMG, LLP.

Business Services

November 23, 2023, 9:45 AM

Marquise Wallace

Lucas & Leon, LLC

KPMG, LLP.

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination