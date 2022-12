Who Got The Work

J. Kirk McGill of Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson has entered an appearance for Robert Lorton Sr., James Milton and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 25 in Texas Western District Court by a pro se plaintiff. Co-defendant JPMorgan Chase is represented by Jackson Walker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, is 1:22-cv-01079, Wallace v. JP Morgan Private Bank et al.

Texas

December 10, 2022, 11:19 AM