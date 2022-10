Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Figari & Davenport and Barrow & Grimm on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, for disputed health care claims following a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Walsh & Franseen on behalf of Cathryn R. Wallace. The case is 5:22-cv-00878, Wallace v. Golden Rule Insurance Company et al.