Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Acrisure National Lender Services LLC and Elevated Title LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Charles P. Boylston on behalf of a former employee who contends that the defendants failed to pay overtime wages or provide legally mandated rest periods. The case is 5:23-cv-00744, Wallace v. Acrisure National Lender Services, LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 27, 2023, 4:03 PM