Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Acrisure National Lender Services LLC and Elevated Title LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Charles P. Boylston on behalf of a former employee who contends that the defendants failed to pay overtime wages or provide legally mandated rest periods. The case is 5:23-cv-00744, Wallace v. Acrisure National Lender Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 27, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Heather Wallace

defendants

Acrisure National Lender Services, LLC

Elevated Title, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination