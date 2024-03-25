Mary D. Smith of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete has entered an appearance for Accurate Energetic Systems in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Feb. 8 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Jackson, Shields, Yeiser, Holt Owen & Bryant on behalf of hourly-paid production employees who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 3:24-cv-00151, Wallace v. Accurate Energetic Systems, LLC.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
March 25, 2024, 10:24 AM