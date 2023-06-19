Who Got The Work

Andre M. Picciurro of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp. and Alaska Hotel Properties, in a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The suit was filed May 4 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Friedberg & Bunge on behalf of William Petrey. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton, is 2:23-cv-03401, Wallace Petrey v. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 19, 2023, 4:14 AM

Plaintiffs

William Petrey

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Friedberg And Bunge

defendants

Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd

Alaska Hotel Properties, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims