Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins & Associates removed a lawsuit on Monday against Arch Insurance and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Charles D. Jones and the Dollar Law Firm on behalf of three plaintiffs claiming severe injuries from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 3:23-cv-00529, Wallace et al v. Tillman.

Insurance

April 24, 2023, 1:08 PM

Plaintiffs

DeeAntonio Wallace

Rodney Shaw

Terryona Mitchell

defendants

Arch Insurance Co

Advantage Leasing, Inc.

Marquis Tillman

R.E. Garrison Trucking Inc.

defendant counsels

Perkins & Assoc

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision