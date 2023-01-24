Nationwide and Donan Engineering Co. Inc. were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a storm, was brought by McHard, McHard, Anderson & Associates on behalf of Charley Wallace and Sarah Catherine Wallace. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00014, Wallace et al v. Nationwide General Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
January 24, 2023, 4:16 PM