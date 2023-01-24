New Suit

Nationwide and Donan Engineering Co. Inc. were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a storm, was brought by McHard, McHard, Anderson & Associates on behalf of Charley Wallace and Sarah Catherine Wallace. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00014, Wallace et al v. Nationwide General Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 24, 2023, 4:16 PM