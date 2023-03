Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foliart Huff Ottaway & Bottom on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against CUNA Mutual Group and CMFG Life Insurance to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, challenging the denial of death benefit claims, was filed by Mansell & Engel on behalf of Frenches Richardson and Beatrice Wallace. The case is 5:23-cv-00208, Wallace et al v. Cuna Mutual Group et al.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 3:52 PM