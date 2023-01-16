Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partners Katherine C. Battisti and James C. Morris have stepped in to represent L’Oreal, the France-headquartered cosmetics and beauty company, and its subsidiary SoftSheen-Carson in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed Dec. 2 in Missouri Western District Court by Wagstaff & Cartmell, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the defendants' hair care products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner, is 5:22-cv-06128, Wall v. L'Oreal USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 16, 2023, 4:48 AM