New Suit - Patent

DLA Piper filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of WalkMe Ltd. The complaint, against Whatfix Inc., asserts four patents related to the automation of computer programs and processes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00227, WalkMe Ltd. v. Whatfix Inc.

Technology

March 03, 2023, 5:22 AM