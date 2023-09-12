Morrison & Foerster partners Michael A. Jacobs, John R. Lanham and Roman A. Swoopes have stepped in to defend Whatfix Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 8 in California Northern District Court by DLA Piper on behalf of WalkMe, a no-code digital adoption platform, accuses the defendant of inducing WalkMe clients to share user accounts and log-in credentials, allowing the defendant to access confidential and proprietary information. The suit further alleges that the defendant unlawfully used WalkMe's trademark and logo in comparative advertising. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 4:23-cv-03991, WalkMe Ltd., an Israeli company et al v. Whatfix, Inc., a Delaware corporation.
Business Services
September 12, 2023, 7:42 AM