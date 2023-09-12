Who Got The Work

Morrison & Foerster partners Michael A. Jacobs, John R. Lanham and Roman A. Swoopes have stepped in to defend Whatfix Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 8 in California Northern District Court by DLA Piper on behalf of WalkMe, a no-code digital adoption platform, accuses the defendant of inducing WalkMe clients to share user accounts and log-in credentials, allowing the defendant to access confidential and proprietary information. The suit further alleges that the defendant unlawfully used WalkMe's trademark and logo in comparative advertising. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 4:23-cv-03991, WalkMe Ltd., an Israeli company et al v. Whatfix, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

Business Services

September 12, 2023, 7:42 AM

Plaintiffs

WalkMe Ltd., an Israeli company

WalkMe, Inc., a Delaware corporation

Plaintiffs

DLA Piper

defendants

Whatfix, Inc., a Delaware corporation

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims