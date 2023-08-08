New Suit - Trademark

WalkMe, a no-code digital adoption platform, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against competitor Whatfix on Aug. 8 in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by DLA Piper, accuses the defendant of inducing WalkMe clients to share user accounts and log-in credentials, allowing the defendant to access confidential and proprietary information. The suit further alleges that the defendant unlawfully used WalkMe's trademark and logo in comparative advertising. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03991, WalkMe Ltd. et al. v. Whatfix Inc.

Business Services

August 08, 2023, 5:18 PM

Plaintiffs

WalkMe Ltd., an Israeli company

WalkMe, Inc., a Delaware corporation

Plaintiffs

DLA Piper

defendants

Whatfix, Inc., a Delaware corporation

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims