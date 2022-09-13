New Suit - Contract

Berger Montague filed a lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Zachary Walkine. The suit pursues claims against Victoria Mutual Building Society, Victoria Mutual Wealth Management Ltd. and other defendants for allegedly breaching fiduciary duties and mismanaging at least $1 million in investments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01608, Walkine v. Victoria Mutual Building Society et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2022, 7:50 AM