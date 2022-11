New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Bahe, Cook, Cantley & Nefzger on behalf of Wayne Walker, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after submitting an ethics complaint and voicing his opinions about the lack of diversity within Walmart's transportation department. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00601, Walker v. Walmart, Inc. et al.