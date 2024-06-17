Patrick D. Schach of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for the Health Care Authority for Baptist Health in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed May 1 in Alabama Middle District Court by Heather Leonard PC on behalf of a former employee who contends that she experienced pregnancy-based discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr., is 2:24-cv-00265, Walker v. The Health Care Authority for Baptist Health.
Health Care
June 17, 2024, 9:45 AM