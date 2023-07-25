New Suit - Insurance

State Farm was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Levin Sitcoff Waneka on behalf of Brenda Walker, whose home was allegedly rented by a man who was arrested for possession of methamphetamine weeks after moving in. According to the complaint, the plaintiff was required by law to repair and replace anything in the house that may have been exposed to methamphetamine smoke, but State Farm denied coverage for repair and replacement costs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01882, Walker v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co.

Insurance

July 25, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Brenda Walker

Plaintiffs

Levin Sitcoff Waneka PC

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute