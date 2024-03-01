Who Got The Work

Luis E. Llamas and Lauren Rose of Jones Walker have stepped in as defense counsel to SP Cruises OPCO in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The suit was filed Jan. 16 in Florida Southern District Court by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of Wendy Walker, who claims that she sustained injuries after being violently struck by a crewmember. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan A. Lenard, is 1:24-cv-20173, Walker v. SP Cruises OPCO.

Florida

March 01, 2024, 9:15 AM

