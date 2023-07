Who Got The Work

Samuel E. Paul and Colin J. O'Brien of Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young have entered appearances for Selective Insurance Group in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks underinsured motorist benefits, was filed May 24 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Stark & Stark on behalf of David Lee Roy Walker III. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John M. Younge, is 2:23-cv-01964, Walker v. Selective Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 4:22 AM

