Sanofi, the multinational pharmaceutical company, was sued Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court as part of ongoing multidistrict litigation over breast cancer drug Taxotere. The lawsuit was brought by TorHoerman Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01054, Walker v. Sanofi US Services Inc. et al.

March 27, 2023, 12:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Celeste Walker

Plaintiffs

Torhoerman Law LLC

defendants

Sanofi US Services Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims