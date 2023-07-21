Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholder Joshua L. Raskin has entered an appearance for eBay in a pending patent infringement lawsuit which also targets Amazon Advertising, Monica Rich Kosann and other defendants. The case, filed May 25 in New York Southern District Court by pro se plaintiff Andrew Walker Jr., asserts a patent for an oil-burning lamp with a genie bottle design. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:23-cv-04409, Walker v. Monica Rich Kosann.

Technology

July 21, 2023, 9:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Walker, Jr

defendants

Ebay Inc.

Amazon Advertising LLC

Fisher-Price

Monica Rich Kosann

Provenance Gems

Woodrow Jewelers

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims