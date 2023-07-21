Greenberg Traurig shareholder Joshua L. Raskin has entered an appearance for eBay in a pending patent infringement lawsuit which also targets Amazon Advertising, Monica Rich Kosann and other defendants. The case, filed May 25 in New York Southern District Court by pro se plaintiff Andrew Walker Jr., asserts a patent for an oil-burning lamp with a genie bottle design. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:23-cv-04409, Walker v. Monica Rich Kosann.
Technology
July 21, 2023, 9:01 AM