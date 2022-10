New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia America and Hyundai Motor America were hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and other counsel, alleges that certain Kia and Hyundai models do not come with engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02678, Walker v. Kia America, Inc. et al.