New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Keurig Dr Pepper was hit with a consumer class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court alleging that the packaging of the beverage company's Orchard Apple Nantucket Nectar product contains harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The case, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and The Sultzer Law Group, claims that Keurig Dr Pepper misleads customers by labeling the product as 'all natural' despite the presence of PFAS compounds in levels that exceed current EPA guidelines. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05557, Walker v. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. PFAS