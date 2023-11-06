Who Got The Work

Walmart has retained attorney Beth C. Boggs of Boggs, Avellino, Lach & Boggs as defense counsel in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 21 in Missouri Western District Court by Wagstaff & Cartmell, Goza & Honnold and Horn Aylward & Bandy, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phenylephrine, the active ingredient in many over-the-counter cold and flu medicines, is ineffective for treating nasal congestion. Co-defendants Johnson & Johnson and Reckitt Benckiser LLC are represented by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Swanson, Martin & Bell, respectfully. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough, is 4:23-cv-00663, Walker v. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 06, 2023, 10:56 AM

